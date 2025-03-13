Tyler Mahle News: Pitches in minor-league game
Mahle (forearm) allowed three runs on six hits and no walks over for innings in a start versus minor leaguers Thursday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Mahle threw 55 pitches in the outing and additional 10 pitches in the bullpen afterward. The right-hander was scratched from a scheduled Cactus League start earlier this wee due to right forearm soreness, but an MRI came back negative and it appears Mahle is back on track.
