Tyler Mahle News: Rebounds in scoreless start
Mahle took a no-decision Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing no runs on three hits and four walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out six.
Mahle scattered three singles in what was an impressive bounce-back start versus a potent Philadelphia lineup. The right-hander had given up seven runs over his first nine innings before Wednesday's performance, though the Phillies did make the hurler work while drawing four walks on the afternoon. Mahle's 4.30 ERA through 14.2 innings still has room for improvement, and he'll also carry a shaky 1.57 WHIP into an unfavorable setting his next out at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park versus the Reds.
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