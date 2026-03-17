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Tyler Mahle News: Scoreless spring continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Mahle allowed one hit while striking out six across four scoreless innings in Monday's 3-1 Cactus League loss to the Padres.

Mahle gave up a double in the third inning but turned in a strong outing overall, throwing 37 of his 54 pitches for strikes. The 31-year-old has yet to allow a run through four Cactus League starts this spring, surrendering two hits and seven walks while striking out 13 across 10 innings. The veteran right-hander was limited to 16 starts for the Rangers in 2025 due to a shoulder strain, finishing the campaign with a 2.18 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 66:29 K:BB across 86.2 innings.

Tyler Mahle
San Francisco Giants
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