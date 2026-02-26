Tyler Mahle headshot

Tyler Mahle News: Set for spring debut Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Mahle (illness) will make his Cactus League debut Saturday against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mahle has been slowed early on in Giants camp by an illness, but he's been cleared for game action. The right-hander was limited to only 16 starts in 2025 with the Rangers because of shoulder issues, but he finished the season healthy before inking a one-year, $10 million contract with San Francisco over the winter.

Tyler Mahle
San Francisco Giants
