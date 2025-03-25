Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Mahle headshot

Tyler Mahle News: Set to start second game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 5:38am

Mahle will start the second game of the regular season, Friday against the Red Sox, Lawrence Dow of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Mahle had his final spring outing Monday against the Royals, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking two over three innings. Texas manager Bruce Bochy explained how the first series of the season lines up for the rotation: Nathan Eovladi will start Opening Day followed by Mahle on Friday, then Jacob deGrom will get the fourth spot. Yet-to-be-named pitchers will throw in the third and fifth spots of the rotation.

Tyler Mahle
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now