Tyler Mahle News: Shuts down Halos for third win

Mahle (3-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over the Angels, allowing three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out a season-high nine.

The right-hander only ran into any kind of trouble in the fourth inning, when a one-out walk to Mike Trout followed by a Jorge Soler single put runners on first and third, but Mahle buckled down and fanned Travis d'Arnaud and Nolan Schanuel to escape the jam. Mahle has had a brilliant, and more importantly healthy, beginning to the season, posting a 0.92 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB through 19.2 innings over four trips to the mound. He's set for a tough test in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Dodgers.