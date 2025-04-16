Tyler Mahle News: Shuts down Halos for third win
Mahle (3-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over the Angels, allowing three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out a season-high nine.
The right-hander only ran into any kind of trouble in the fourth inning, when a one-out walk to Mike Trout followed by a Jorge Soler single put runners on first and third, but Mahle buckled down and fanned Travis d'Arnaud and Nolan Schanuel to escape the jam. Mahle has had a brilliant, and more importantly healthy, beginning to the season, posting a 0.92 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB through 19.2 innings over four trips to the mound. He's set for a tough test in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Dodgers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now