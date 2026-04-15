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Tyler Mahle News: Tagged for four homers Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Mahle (0-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Reds, allowing eight runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out six over four innings.

The right-hander was in trouble from the jump, serving up back-to-back homers in the first inning, including a three-run shot to Sal Stewart. Stewart took him deep again an inning later for another three-run blast, and Elly De La Cruz added Cincinnati's fourth homer of the night in the fourth to cap the damage. The outing surprisingly could have been even worse, as Mahle managed to strand runners in scoring position in multiple innings despite all the traffic. It's now the second time in his first four starts that he's allowed at least eight hits and five runs, and his season line has ballooned to a 7.23 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 21:12 K:BB across 18.2 innings. It will be a tall task to rebound from Wednesday's performance as a difficult matchup against the Dodgers awaits Mahle next week.

Tyler Mahle
San Francisco Giants
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