Tyler Mahle News: Takes loss despite quality start
Mahle (4-10) took the loss Tuesday against the Twins, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three over 6.2 innings.
Mahle allowed a two-out double in the first inning before Josh Bell launched a two-run homer to open the scoring. The right-hander settled in nicely from there as he didn't surrender another run, recording 17 outs against the final 19 batters he faced. Unfortunately for Mahle, Atlanta provided just one run of support, saddling him with his 10th loss. He's delivered a quality start in each of his three outings since joining the team, allowing only three runs across 18.2 innings while striking out 19 during that span. Mahle owns a 4.53 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 108:40 K:BB across 113.1 innings this season. He will face a tougher test in his next scheduled start against the star-studded Dodgers.
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