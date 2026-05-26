Tyler Mahle News: Takes third straight loss
Mahle allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings to take the loss versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
Mahle has allowed three or more runs in five of his last six starts, but he has covered at least five innings in each of those games. While he's eating innings, he's now six starts removed from his lone win of the year, taking four losses in that span. Mahle has a 6.04 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 57:24 K:BB through 56.2 innings over 11 starts on the year. The veteran right-hander as partially benefited from a favorable home park -- he has a 3.90 ERA at home compared to an 8.88 ERA on the road. Mahle's next outing is projected to be at Milwaukee.
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