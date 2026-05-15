Tyler Mahle News: Yields five runs in loss

Mahle (1-5) allowed five runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings to take the loss Friday versus the Athletics.

Mahle did a fair job until the fifth inning, when he allowed a three-run home run to Nick Kurtz and an RBI single to Henry Bolte. This was the fifth time Mahle has allowed at least four runs in a start, though this was the first time all year he's had two poor outings in a row. The 31-year-old is now at a 5.59 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 48:21 K:BB through 46.2 innings over nine starts. He's projected for a road start versus the Diamondbacks in his next outing.