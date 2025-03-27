Tyler Matzek Injury: April return likely

Manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Matzek (oblique) is trending toward returning from the injured list in April, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Boone said that Matzek "isn't far behind" fellow reliever Ian Hamilton (infection) in his recovery and noted that the latter is expected back in early April. However, Matzek doesn't own a spot on the Yankees' 40-man roster, so he'll almost certainly be sent down to Triple-A once he's healthy.