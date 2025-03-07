Tyler Matzek Injury: Expected to miss a few weeks

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Matzek (oblique) has a "pretty good strain" and will be sidelined a few weeks, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Matzek hasn't appeared in a Grapefruit League game since Feb. 25 due to an oblique strain. The good news is Boone noted that Matzek is now asymptomatic and could resume a throwing program Monday. The lefty reliever had been in line to make the team as a non-roster invitee, but he now won't be ready for Opening Day.