Tyler Matzek headshot

Tyler Matzek Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Matzek (oblique) is close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment and should be ready by the end of April, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Matzek inked a minor-league deal with the Yankees in February but suffered a strained oblique during Grapefruit League play on Feb. 25. The 34-year-old left-handed reliever missed all of 2023 recovering from Tommy John surgery and pitched just 10 innings in the big leagues with Atlanta last season, turning in a 9.90 ERA and 10:3 K:BB across 11 regular-season appearances.

Tyler Matzek
New York Yankees
