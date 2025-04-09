Tyler Matzek Injury: Set for more rehab outings

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Matzek (oblique) will need "at least a few" more rehab appearances in the minors before being considered an option for the big-league bullpen, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Matzek isn't a member of the Yankees' 40-man roster and currently resides on Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 7-day injured list after he suffered an oblique strain in spring training while attending big-league camp as a non-roster invitee. The veteran southpaw made his first rehab appearance with Single-A Tampa on Sunday, striking out two while allowing one earned run on two hits in one inning. He'll likely make additional appearances with Tampa before eventually reporting to Triple-A, but he may not stick around with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre throughout the season. His minor-league contract contains a clause that would allow him to opt out and become a free agent May 1 if the Yankees don't promote him to the big leagues by then.