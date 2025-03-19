Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Matzek headshot

Tyler Matzek Injury: Throwing bullpen Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 2:54pm

Matzek (oblique) has resumed his throwing program and is scheduled for a bullpen session Thursday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Matzek was diagnosed with an oblique strain in early March, and he could start the regular season on the injured list. He threw a bullpen Monday and will need to have more sessions without suffering a setback before facing live hitters. Matzek appeared in 11 regular-season games for Atlanta in 2024 and posted a 9.90 ERA and 1.90 WHIP across 10 innings.

Tyler Matzek
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
