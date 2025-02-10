Tyler Matzek News: Donning pinstripes

Matzek agreed to a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Matzek reportedly impressed at a recent showcase, enticing the Yankees to extend him a contract. The veteran southpaw struggled in 2024 while with Atlanta, posting a 9.90 ERA with 10 strikeouts over 10 innings at the big-league level, but he's success in the past in the majors, having turned in sub-4.00 ERAs in three straight seasons from 2020 through 2022. His minor-league deal presumably includes an invitation to MLB spring training that will allow him to compete for a spot in New York's Opening Day bullpen.