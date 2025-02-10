Tyler Matzek News: Joining New York

Matzek signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Matzek reportedly impressed at a recent showcase, enough to entice an offer from the Yankees. The veteran southpaw struggled in 2024 while with Atlanta, posting a 9.90 ERA with 10 strikeouts over 10.0 innings, but he's found plenty of success in the past at the big-league level, making him an intriguing depth add.