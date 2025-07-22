Tyler O'Neill Injury: Battling general soreness

Interim manager Tony Mansolino said Tuesday that O'Neill is dealing with general soreness, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

O'Neill's soreness explains why he was left out of the Orioles' lineup during Tuesday's loss to the Guardians, and it's also directly tied to Dylan Carlson's promotion from Triple-A. The 30-year-old O'Neill missed more than a month earlier this season with a shoulder injury and is slashing just .152/.222/.303 since returning, though he doesn't appear to be at risk of spending more time on the IL.