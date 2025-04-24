Tyler O'Neill Injury: Battling sore neck again
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that O'Neill is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Nationals due to neck soreness, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It's a recurrence of the same issue that cost O'Neill two games last week. Hyde said that he's hopeful O'Neill will be available off the bench Thursday, so it sounds like a day-to-day situation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now