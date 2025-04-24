Fantasy Baseball
Tyler O'Neill Injury: Battling sore neck again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that O'Neill is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Nationals due to neck soreness, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It's a recurrence of the same issue that cost O'Neill two games last week. Hyde said that he's hopeful O'Neill will be available off the bench Thursday, so it sounds like a day-to-day situation.

Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles
