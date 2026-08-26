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Tyler O'Neill Injury: Expected to go on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

O'Neill relayed Wednesday that he expects to be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right rotator cuff strain, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.

O'Neill sustained the injury while diving for a catch during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rays. A move to the IL means the veteran outfielder won't be available to play until at least early September, though the Orioles will get a better sense of O'Neill's return timeline once he's cleared to resume baseball activities.

Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles
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