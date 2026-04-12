Tyler O'Neill headshot

Tyler O'Neill Injury: Lands on concussion IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 10:38am

O'Neill was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The veteran outfield was scratched from the lineup Friday due to an illness, but he's also apparently dealing with some concussion symptoms. O'Neill will be sidelined until at least next weekend. Johnathan Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move.

Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles
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