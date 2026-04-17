Tyler O'Neill headshot

Tyler O'Neill Injury: Needs more time to recover

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Manager Craig Albernaz said Friday that O'Neill (concussion) needs more time to recover and still has yet to clear protocol, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill is eligible to come off the 7-day concussion injured list Saturday, but that's not going to happen. With O'Neill sidelined, Dylan Beavers and Leody Taveras will continue to see regular at-bats in the Baltimore outfield mix.

Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles
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