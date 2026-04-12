Tyler O'Neill headshot

Tyler O'Neill Injury: Not ready to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

O'Neill (illness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

After being scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's 6-2 win upon falling ill, O'Neill will get another day off to recuperate from the ailment. With Ryan Mountcastle (foot) also unavailable and with Samuel Basallo needed at catcher following Adley Rutschman's (ankle) recent placement on the injured list, the Orioles will turn to Dylan Beavers to serve as their designated hitter Sunday.

Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles
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