Tyler O'Neill Injury: Placed on 10-day IL

The Orioles placed O'Neill on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Sunday, due to right shoulder inflammation.

As expected, O'Neill will be shelved for an extended period of time due to a right shoulder injury that he sustained while making a diving catch against the Rays on Saturday. Pete Alonso could see additional reps as the designated hitter for as long as O'Neill is sidelined. A minimum stint on the IL would have O'Neill back with the big club Sept. 2, though a clearer return timeline will be established once he recovers enough to participate in baseball activities.