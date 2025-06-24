Tyler O'Neill Injury: Progresses in rehab assignment

O'Neill (shoulder) had his minor-league rehab assignment moved to Double-A Chesapeake on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

O'Neill began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on June 7 before being shut down with renewed soreness in his left shoulder. The outfielder resumed playing with High-A Aberdeen on Sunday, going 1-for-3 with two strikeouts. He has now reported to Chesapeake for the next step in his recovery from a left shoulder impingement, and O'Neill will likely head to Triple-A in the coming days for his final destination before potentially returning to the major-league roster. O'Neill has been out since May 18, having posted a disappointing .188 average with two home runs, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and two stolen bases over 80 at-bats in 24 games with the Orioles before going down with the injury.