Tyler O'Neill headshot

Tyler O'Neill Injury: Set to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

O'Neill (illness) rejoined the Orioles in camp Sunday and is expected to play in Monday's spring game against the Red Sox, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill briefly stepped away from the team due to an illness but won't end up missing much time. The 29-year-old inked a three-year, $49.5 million contract with Baltimore in December and will be a key outfield piece after clubbing 31 homers for Boston last year.

