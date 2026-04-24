Tyler O'Neill News: Activated from injured list
The Orioles activated O'Neill (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Friday.
O'Neill hasn't played since April 8, as he initially missed time with an illness before fainting from dehydration and suffering a concussion. Prior to his time on the injured list, O'Neill slashed .241/.353/.345 with one home run, four RBI, six runs scored and a 3:6 BB:K across 34 plate appearances. Dylan Beavers and Leody Taveras have been seeing more at-bats with O'Neill idle.
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