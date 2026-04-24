Tyler O'Neill headshot

Tyler O'Neill News: Activated from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

The Orioles activated O'Neill (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Friday.

O'Neill hasn't played since April 8, as he initially missed time with an illness before fainting from dehydration and suffering a concussion. Prior to his time on the injured list, O'Neill slashed .241/.353/.345 with one home run, four RBI, six runs scored and a 3:6 BB:K across 34 plate appearances. Dylan Beavers and Leody Taveras have been seeing more at-bats with O'Neill idle.

Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler O'Neill See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler O'Neill See More
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
24 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
27 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
59 days ago