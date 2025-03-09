Fantasy Baseball
Tyler O'Neill headshot

Tyler O'Neill News: Back in action Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

O'Neill (rib cage) is starting in left field and batting cleanup in Sunday's split-squad game against the Twins.

O'Neill sat out the past couple days of Grapefruit League action due to left rib cage soreness, which was also on the heels of missing some time due to an illness. The veteran outfielder is set to be ready for Opening Day, but it's worth remembering that his 113 contests last season was just the second time in his big-league career that he's topped 100 games while dealing with a plethora of injuries.

Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles
