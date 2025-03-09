Tyler O'Neill News: Back in action Sunday

O'Neill (rib cage) is starting in left field and batting cleanup in Sunday's split-squad game against the Twins.

O'Neill sat out the past couple days of Grapefruit League action due to left rib cage soreness, which was also on the heels of missing some time due to an illness. The veteran outfielder is set to be ready for Opening Day, but it's worth remembering that his 113 contests last season was just the second time in his big-league career that he's topped 100 games while dealing with a plethora of injuries.