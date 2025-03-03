Tyler O'Neill News: Batting third in return to lineup

O'Neill (illness) will start in left field and bat third in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Manager Brandon Hyde said Saturday that O'Neill had been battling an illness, but the 29-year-old needed just a couple days off to move past the ailment. After signing a three-year deal with Baltimore in December, O'Neill is projected to serve as an everyday player while occupying a prominent spot in the lineup versus both right- and left-handed pitching.