Tyler O'Neill

Tyler O'Neill News: Beginning on bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Baltimore's matchup against Cincinnati on Sunday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

O'Neill returned to the lineup Friday following a two-game absence due to a neck injury. He also started Saturday and went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run and an RBI. O'Neill's absence from the starting nine Sunday appears to be a rest day. Ramon Laureano, Cedric Mullins and Ryan O'Hearn will form Baltimore's outfield from left to right.

Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles

