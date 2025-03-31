Fantasy Baseball
Tyler O'Neill headshot

Tyler O'Neill News: Collects four hits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

O'Neill went 4-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over Boston.

O'Neill knocked an RBI single and came around to score in the first inning. He later scored again during Baltimore's four-run eighth. Through four appearances this season, he's already produced two games with at least three hits. O'Neill has gone 8-for-14 (.571) with two extra-base hits and five runs scored.

Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles
