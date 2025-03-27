Tyler O'Neill News: Extends Opening Day homer streak

O'Neill went 3-for-3 with one home run, three RBI, three runs scored and two walks in Thursday's 12-2 win over Toronto.

With his three-run blast in the third inning off Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios, O'Neill remarkably tallied an Opening Day home run in his sixth straight season. The veteran slugger should consistently hit in the heart of Baltimore's lineup in 2025, and he's off to a fast start during his first season with the Orioles after going 9-for-29 (.310) with one long ball and four RBI during spring training.