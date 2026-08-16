Tyler O'Neill headshot

Tyler O'Neill News: Hitting bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 8:47pm

O'Neill is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Per Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun, first baseman Pete Alonso is nursing a minor calf injury that will keep him from playing defense Sunday, but he'll remain in the lineup at designated hitter and bump O'Neill to the bench. O'Neill started the last eight games and went 6-for-28 (.214 average) with one home run and a 6:10 BB:K.

Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles
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