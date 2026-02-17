Tyler O'Neill News: No restrictions at camp
Manager Craig Albernaz said Tuesday that he isn't managing O'Neill's workload this spring, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
O'Neill didn't enter camp with an injury, but his status is worth noting since he's played at least 130 games just one time over the course of his eight-year major-league career. Neck, shoulder and wrist injuries limited the 30-year-old outfielder to just 54 contests during his most recent season, his first with Baltimore, and O'Neill now appears poised to begin the 2026 campaign in a battle for a part-time role in right field with Dylan Beavers and at designated hitter with Samuel Basallo.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler O'Neill See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Breaking Down the WBC BattersYesterday
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: OutfieldYesterday
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Power Options3 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap7 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler O'Neill See More