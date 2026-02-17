Tyler O'Neill headshot

Tyler O'Neill News: No restrictions at camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Manager Craig Albernaz said Tuesday that he isn't managing O'Neill's workload this spring, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

O'Neill didn't enter camp with an injury, but his status is worth noting since he's played at least 130 games just one time over the course of his eight-year major-league career. Neck, shoulder and wrist injuries limited the 30-year-old outfielder to just 54 contests during his most recent season, his first with Baltimore, and O'Neill now appears poised to begin the 2026 campaign in a battle for a part-time role in right field with Dylan Beavers and at designated hitter with Samuel Basallo.

Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles
