Tyler O'Neill headshot

Tyler O'Neill News: On bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

O'Neill is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill was also on the bench for the final game before the All-Star break and has gone 3-for-22 in six contests since returning from the injured list in early July. The veteran outfielder has struggled to a .585 OPS in his first 30 games for Baltimore after inking a one-year, $16.5 million contract in December.

Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles
