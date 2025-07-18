Tyler O'Neill News: On bench Friday
O'Neill is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
O'Neill was also on the bench for the final game before the All-Star break and has gone 3-for-22 in six contests since returning from the injured list in early July. The veteran outfielder has struggled to a .585 OPS in his first 30 games for Baltimore after inking a one-year, $16.5 million contract in December.
