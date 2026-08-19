Tyler O'Neill News: Out of Wednesday's lineup
O'Neill is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Yankees.
After making six straight starts against right-handed pitching, the lefty-swinging O'Neill will take a seat Wednesday for the second consecutive time versus a righty. Pete Alonso will occupy the designated-hitter slot and Leody Taveras will play right field for Baltimore.
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