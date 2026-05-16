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Tyler O'Neill News: Pops solo homer in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 8:15pm

O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 13-3 loss to Washington.

O'Neill has fallen into a weak-side platoon role during his second year with the Orioles, ceding most of the action at designated hitter to the left-handed-hitting Samuel Basallo. The lefty-hitting Dylan Beavers was serving as Baltimore's primary right fielder before going on the injured list Wednesday with a right oblique strain, but now the door is open for O'Neill to play nearly every day in the interim. O'Neill has gone a dreadful 2-for-29 (.069) versus southpaws this year, but he's batting a more respectable .250 with two home runs, one double, seven RBI and eight walks over 40 at-bats against right-handed pitching.

Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles
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