Tyler O'Neill News: Returns to lineup Friday

O'Neill (neck) will start in right field and bat third in Friday's game against the Reds, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

O'Neill missed the previous two contests with neck discomfort but is feeling well enough to give it a go in Friday's series opener. The 29-year-old has collected an .829 OPS with two home runs in his first 14 games with the Orioles this season.