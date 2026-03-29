Tyler O'Neill headshot

Tyler O'Neill News: Sits for second time in three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

O'Neill is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Though the right-handed-hitting O'Neill has now hit the bench for two of the Orioles' first three games while Baltimore has faced three right-handed starting pitchers, he still should continue to play at least semi-regularly versus righties. Despite not starting in Saturday's 4-1 win, O'Neill still ended up going 0-for-2 while playing the final three innings in right field after coming off the bench to replace Dylan Beavers.

Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles
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