Tyler O'Neill News: Sitting for second time on weekend

O'Neill is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Though the right-handed-hitting O'Neill has now hit the bench for two of the Orioles' first three games while Baltimore has faced three right-handed starting pitchers, he still should continue to play at least semi-regularly versus righties. Despite not starting in Saturday's 4-1 win, O'Neill still ended up going 0-for-2 while playing the final three innings in right field after coming off the bench to replace Dylan Beavers.