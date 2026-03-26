Tyler O'Neill News: Starting opener versus righty
O'Neill will start in right field and bat sixth in Thursday's opener versus the Twins.
It's righty Joe Ryan on the bump for the Twins, but the right-handed-hitting O'Neill will nonetheless get the call in right field as he attempts to extend his major-league record Opening Day home run streak to seven. Dylan Beavers has been battling a knee/quad injury recently, which also could have played into Orioles manager Craig Albernaz's decision to start O'Neill. The two players are expected to share the right-field job this season.
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