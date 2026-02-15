Tyler Owens headshot

Tyler Owens Injury: Nearing mound work

February 15, 2026

The Tigers announced that Owens (hip) is scheduled to throw his first bullpen session of spring training Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Owens has entered camp behind the Tigers' other relievers while working his way back from arthroscopic right hip surgery, but since he's close to stepping back on a mound, he should have decent odds of avoiding a stint on the injured list to begin the season. The 25-year-old righty made three appearances out of the Detroit bullpen in 2025 but appears likely to head to Triple-A Toledo to start the upcoming campaign.

