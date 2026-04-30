Tyler Owens News: Healthy again at Double-A
Owens (hip) has yielded one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out four batters across four innings in three appearances for Double-A Erie since being assigned to the affiliate April 21 after being activated from Triple-A Toledo's 7-day injured list.
Owens attended big-league spring training with the Tigers but was eased along slowly in camp while working his way back from the arthroscopic right hip surgery he underwent last year. The right-hander opened the season on the shelf at Triple-A but was cleared to join the Tigers' Double-A affiliate after he made five rehab appearances in the Florida State League.
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