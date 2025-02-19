Tyler Owens News: Making impression in camp

Owens is looking sharp so far in spring training and could push for an MLB bullpen role this season, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Owens, who was acquired last summer in the trade that sent Carson Kelly to Texas, is just 5-foot-10, but he has a unique delivery and can reach the upper 90s with his fastball. The 24-year-old pitched well following the trade, recording a 2.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts across 35.1 innings with Double-A Erie, and he figures to make the jump to Triple-A this year. Owens is also already on the 40-man roster, so if he continues to pitch well in the minors, his MLB debut might not be too far off as a member of Detroit's bullpen.