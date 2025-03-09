Tyler Owens News: Sent to Triple-A

The Tigers optioned Owens to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 24-year-old made a strong impression during spring training with four strikeouts and no walks over 3.1 scoreless innings, but he'll still end up beginning the season in the minors. Owens could quickly be called up for his MLB debut if he's able to replicate the 2.96 ERA he posted at the Triple-A level in 2024.