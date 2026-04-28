Tyler Phillips News: Charged with blown save Monday
Phillips blew the save in Monday's 5-4 loss against the Dodgers. He allowed two inherited runners to score on a hit and no walks while striking out one over one-third of an inning.
With Pete Fairbanks (thumb) departing early, Phillips was thrust into a difficult spot with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth inning protecting a one-run lead, striking out Will Smith before allowing a two-run walk-off single to Kyle Tucker. Though Phillips was charged with a blown save, the brief outing didn't significantly impact his numbers, as the 28-year-old owns a 1.56 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with a 19:12 K:BB across 17.1 innings in 2026.
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