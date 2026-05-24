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Tyler Phillips News: Effective in first start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Phillips took a no-decision Sunday against the Mets, allowing no runs on two hits and two walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

Phillips fared well in his first start of the season, matching a season high in punchouts in his longest outing of the year. The 28-year-old right-hander also worked rather efficiently, throwing 37 of his 59 pitches for strikes, and he'll be trying to reach the 60-pitch marker for the first time in 2026 in a scheduled rematch with the Mets on the road next weekend. Phillips has a 1.07 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 31:18 K:BB over 33.2 innings, but he might be tough to justify as a viable fantasy streamer until his workload increases.

Tyler Phillips
Miami Marlins
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