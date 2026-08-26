Tyler Phillips News: Fans season-high seven Tuesday

Phillips didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-3 extra-innings loss to the Red Sox, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The seven Ks were a season high and tied Phillips' career high, but they also ran up his pitch count and forced an early exit after 84 pitches (55 strikes). The right-hander has given up two earned runs or fewer in eight of his last nine trips to the mound but has lasted longer than five innings only once in that time, posting a 3.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB in 36.1 innings. He'll look to his first win since Aug. 1 in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week against the Nationals.