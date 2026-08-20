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Tyler Phillips News: Handles light workload in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Phillips struck out three and allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks across two innings of relief in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.

After a stretch of 12 consecutive appearances as a starter, Phillips shifted to a relief role for the series in Philadelphia while the Marlins opted for a bullpen day when his turn in the rotation came up. Rather than leaning more heavily on Phillips as a bulk reliever behind opener Cade Gibson, manager Clayton McCullough opted to use five different bullpen arms to record the final 20 outs. Phillips' spot in the rotation will come up again Monday versus the Red Sox, but it's not clear whether he'll reclaim a traditional starting role for that game or continue to work out of the bullpen.

Tyler Phillips
Miami Marlins
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