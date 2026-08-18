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Tyler Phillips News: Likely to work in bulk relief Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Phillips is expected to pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Cade Gibson in Tuesday's game in Philadelphia, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Phillips has started in each of his last 12 appearances, but he hasn't exceeded five innings in any of the last eight outings and owns a 4.91 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over that stretch. The Marlins will look to see if they can coax better results from Phillips by using him behind an opener, and the arrangement should also boost the right-hander's chances of qualifying for a win compared to if he was used as a traditional starter.

Tyler Phillips
Miami Marlins
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